Lane Closures Persist as Work Continues on Ali‘i Drive Sink Hole

County officials are expanding alternating lane closures on Ali‘i Drive to 24 hours a day as crews continue work on repairing a sink hole fronting Coconut Grove Marketplace.

The sink hole developed in the southbound lane in late December. The Department of Public Works began efforts to fix the issue last week.

Initially, it was determined that traffic would be reduced to one lane of alternating travel between Hualālai and Walua Roads from 7 a.m. to sunset, Monday through Friday. However, due to construction conditions encountered during the repairs, starting Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the road will be reduced to one lane of alternating travel 24 hours a day for the duration of the project.

“It’s possible that Ali‘i Drive may be completely closed within the work zone if the road becomes unstable during excavation work,” DPW officials state. “Road crews may also work on Saturdays to ensure the repairs are completed as expeditiously as possible.”

Repairs to the sinkhole include fixing road damage caused by erosion, as well as stabilizing the area surrounding the sinkhole to prevent future erosion. The makai shoulder of the road, which has been closed to pedestrians since the sinkhole appeared, will remain closed for the ongoing work.

DPW advises motorists to be aware of the traffic delays and drive with caution in the work zone. Signs will be posted on Ali‘i Drive advising motorists of the roadwork and traffic signals will be installed on Ali‘i Drive at either end of Coconut Grove Marketplace to facilitate traffic flow.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Engineering Division at 808-961-8423.