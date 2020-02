HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Feb. 7, 2020

As of Feb. 7, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawaii Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Joseia Alexander, 26, Pāhoa

Shaud K. Alexander, 50, Kea‘au

Sophia B. Alfaro, 29, Pāhoa

Jonathan T. Alford, 41, Kailua-Kona

Jesus Alfredo, 44, Captain Cook

Jose M. Algarin Pagan, 28, Kamuela

Dana Alhino-Coneaux, 49, Hilo

Abdu Ali, 37, Kailua-Kona

Abdulsami Ali, 42, Hilo

Ryan Ali, 26, Kailua-Kona

Michael D. Alidon, 52, Pāhoa

Paul J.K. Alisa, 36, Pāhoa

Daniel Aliyev, 27, Hilo

Bridget Allen, 55, Na‘alehu

David A. Allen, 31, Hilo

Joshua Allen, 32, Pacifica, CA

Marsten Allen, 32, Hilo

Nicholas J. Allen, 28, Pacifica, CA

James M. Alley, 54, Hilo

Trisha J. Almazan, 29, Kea‘au

Desiree Almazan-Bolos, 55, Kea‘au

Soren Alo, 36, Pepe‘ekeo

Sean Aloisi, 18, Kailua-Kona

Fred B. Alokoa, 41, Keauhou

Howard A. Alokoa, 40, Kailua-Kona

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe.