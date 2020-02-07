HPD Investigates Hilo Theft

Hawaiʻi County Police are investigating a Theft that occurred on Sunday evening in Hilo.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, an unknown male entered a retail store located in the 70 block of West Kawili Street, and removed two 18-packs of alcohol, and left the store without paying.

He is described as a thin younger male, approximately 5-feet-5-inches, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a light-colored shirt.

A surveillance image of the suspect was captured.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.