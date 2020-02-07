February 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 07, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 7, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 7, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Breezy, with a north wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 59. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Occasional showers. High near 74. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 49. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Occasional showers. High near 63. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Occasional showers. High near 74. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Puna
Today: Occasional showers. High near 70. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 58. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly before 7pm. Low around 59. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
