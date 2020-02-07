February 07, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
February 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNW winds 10-15mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with N winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to thigh high fading NW short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNW winds 10-15mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

