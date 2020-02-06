Royal Kona Announces New Hawaiian Music Concert Series

The Royal Kona Resort has announced a new concert series birthed from a partnership with the Henry Kapono Foundation.

Known for its annual Mai Tai Festival, the Royal Kona Resort has partnered with the Henry Kapono Foundation to become a musical hot spot for classic Hawaiian music and up-and-coming local artists.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For the past six years, Don’s Mai Tai Bar has hosted local musicians like Henry Kapono, John Keawe, Mike Love, Johnny Valentine, Led Kaapana, Brother Noland and more as part of their weekly Hawaiian Music Series. Up to 500 people, visitors and residents alike, come together on the pool deck every Thursday evening to celebrate legends of Hawaiian music for free, a Royal Kona release said.

As part of its new partnership with the Henry Kapono Foundation, the concert series opened a second show on Saturday nights to open the doors for the next generation of talented musicians from all over the state to perform.

This concert series brings local legends together with the next generation of musicians, and local music fans together with visitors who may have never heard Hawaiian music before.