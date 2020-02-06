Public Invited to Finish Konawaena High School Tile Mural

The community is invited to help with the completion of the Konawaena High School Tile Mural and put a personal stamp on artwork that will be featured for years to come.

Those who wish to be a part of the 1001 Crane Mural Painting Project can meet at the lower level of Building G next to the flagpole on Saturday, Feb. 8 and may park in the bus parking lot. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., coffee and refreshments will be provided.

No experience is required, as participants will be taught everything they need to know the day of. All paint and supplies will be provided.

Add your family name to the mural or dedicate a tile to a cherished family member or friend to be part of a piece of local art history.