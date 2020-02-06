HPD Releases January Crime Stats for Puna District

HPD Releases January Crime Stats for Puna DistrictFebruary 6, 2020, 12:59 PM HST (Updated February 6, 2020, 1:00 PM)
The Puna District started the new year with over 50 reports of theft in January.
Hawai‘i County Police Department released January crime statistics for the area. Overall, the five communities in Puna saw 18 assaults, 26 burglaries, 56 thefts, 14 vehicle thefts and 11 reports of unauthorized entry into a vehicle.
Statistics were collected from Mountain View, Kurtistown, Volcano, Kea‘au and Pāhoa. Police report the breakdown of reported crimes below:
Mountain View
1 assault
8 burglaries
12 thefts
2 motor vehicle thefts
3 unauthorized entries into a motor vehicle
Kurtistown
5 assaults
2 burglaries
6 thefts
1 unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle
Volcano
6 burglaries
11 thefts
1 motor vehicle theft
2 unauthorized entries into a motor vehicle
Kea‘au
4 assaults
6 burglaries
15 thefts
3 motor vehicle thefts
4 unauthorized entries into a motor vehicle
Pāhoa
8 assaults
4 burglaries
12 thefts
8 motor vehicle thefts
1 unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle