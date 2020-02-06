HPD Releases January Crime Stats for Puna District

The Puna District started the new year with over 50 reports of theft in January.

Hawai‘i County Police Department released January crime statistics for the area. Overall, the five communities in Puna saw 18 assaults, 26 burglaries, 56 thefts, 14 vehicle thefts and 11 reports of unauthorized entry into a vehicle.

Statistics were collected from Mountain View, Kurtistown, Volcano, Kea‘au and Pāhoa. Police report the breakdown of reported crimes below:

Mountain View

1 assault

8 burglaries

12 thefts

2 motor vehicle thefts

3 unauthorized entries into a motor vehicle

Kurtistown

5 assaults

2 burglaries

6 thefts

1 unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Volcano

6 burglaries

11 thefts

1 motor vehicle theft

2 unauthorized entries into a motor vehicle

Kea‘au

4 assaults

6 burglaries

15 thefts

3 motor vehicle thefts

4 unauthorized entries into a motor vehicle

Pāhoa

8 assaults

4 burglaries

12 thefts

8 motor vehicle thefts

1 unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle