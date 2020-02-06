Hilo Community Players Presents ‘Our Town’

The Hilo Community Players will present Our Town, a play by Thornton Wilder, at The East Hawai‘i Cultural Center.

The production marks the 82nd anniversary of the play, and of the Hilo Community Players.

Wilder won a Pulitzer Prize for this play, which immediately became a favorite of high school drama clubs and community theaters. Many theater groups have found its lack of scenery to be a novelty and a budget saver, a Hilo Community Players release said.

Our Town is a three-act play about life and human nature. It has been performed all over the world in dozens of languages and is famous for its insights into the human condition. Since there are few set pieces or props the actors become the scenery. Wilder’s words are prized for their straightforward sense and gentle humor.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The cast of nearly 20 characters is brought to life by local actors who cover a wide range of backgrounds and experiences.

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from Feb. 7 to Feb. 23, 2020, at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center’s Kahua ‘Elua performance theater.

Tickets are available online purchases are at hiloplayers.org or at Basically Books, located at 1672 Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students with valid ID.

Our Town is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.