High Wind Warning, Small Craft Advisory for Big Island

By Big Island Now
February 6, 2020, 4:30 PM HST (Updated February 6, 2020, 4:15 PM)
×

3:34 PM HST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu 

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM HST SUNDAY

What: Southwest to west winds 45 to 75 mph with localized gusts over 90 mph.

Affected Areas: Big Island Summits.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Impacts: Winds this strong can make driving dangerous and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage the hinges and slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take the necessary precautions to protect property. Travel to the summit areas should be delayed until winds subside.

3:27 PM HST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020: NWS

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

What: North winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 7 to 12 feet expected.

Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Additional details: There will be a combination of strong winds, rough wind waves and large swells.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments