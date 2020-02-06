High Wind Warning, Small Craft Advisory for Big Island

3:34 PM HST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM HST SUNDAY

What: Southwest to west winds 45 to 75 mph with localized gusts over 90 mph.

Affected Areas: Big Island Summits.

Impacts: Winds this strong can make driving dangerous and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage the hinges and slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take the necessary precautions to protect property. Travel to the summit areas should be delayed until winds subside.

3:27 PM HST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020: NWS

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

What: North winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 7 to 12 feet expected.

Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Additional details: There will be a combination of strong winds, rough wind waves and large swells.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.