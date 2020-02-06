February 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers between 7am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 69. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.