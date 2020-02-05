Tiger Shark Attack in South Maui

Authorities are warning mariners to steer clear of the ocean between Keawakapu Beach and Palauea Beach, also known as White Rock Beach, after a tiger shark attacked and bit a standup paddleboarder’s board in those waters Wednesday morning.

The attack occurred in South Maui in the areas of Wailea and Mākena. According to a report from Mauinow.com, authorities say at least one shark was observed aggressively following a group of stand-up paddleboarders who utilized their paddles in an attempt to fend it off.

Ocean Safety units with the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety responded to the area a little before 10 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a 10-foot tiger shark in the water fronting the Andaz Wailea Resort.

Ocean Safety patrols on jet skis and reported the possible sighting of three tiger sharks of at least that size.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“No one has been hurt, though a shark did bite a paddleboard,” according to the Department of Land and Natural Resource.

Standard protocols call for warnings and signs to continue until at least noon Thursday after authorities survey the area to ensure no further shark activity.