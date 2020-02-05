Still No Cases of Novel Coronavirus in Hawai‘i

There are no cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Hawai‘i, according to an update from the Department of Health Tuesday afternoon.

Currently, more than 20,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in China, where the death toll stands at 425. As of Monday afternoon, there were 11 confirmed cases in the US, including two instances in which the disease was spread through person-to-person contact.

Coronavirus has been identified in 26 countries and is suspected in as many as 36 US states.

Hawai‘i County officials advise the public to be aware of false cases of the virus after an inaccurate claim of an infected person at the Hilo Medical Center was posted on social Media, Tuesday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Help us prevent the spread of misinformation by confirming information with official sources,” county officials say. “The Department of Health and the Civil Defense Agency are available to answer your questions.”

To reduce risk of infection, people can take the following actions:

If you have been to China in the last fourteen days and you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, contact your doctor.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention does NOT currently recommend the use of facemasks among the general public.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water and cover your cough and sneezing with a tissue and dispose in the trash.

The County of Hawai‘i has prepared an Informational pamphlet on the most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus. Pamphlet distribution will begin this Friday at schools, senior centers, libraries, and county offices.