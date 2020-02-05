Snow Forecast for Maunakea and Mauna Loa

By Big Island Now
February 5, 2020, 5:31 PM HST (Updated February 5, 2020, 5:31 PM)


3:21 PM HST Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM HST FRIDAY FOR SUMMITS OF MAUNAKEA AND MAUNA LOA

Deep moisture along a front will move over the Big Island Thursday and Thursday night, producing periods of snow showers and freezing rain. The threat of significant winter weather may extend into Friday.

What: Snow showers and periods of freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches.

Where: Big Island Summits above 10,500 feet.

When: From noon Thursday to 6 AM HST Friday. This advisory may need to be extended into Friday.

Impacts: Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

