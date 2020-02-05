Learn More About US Census at Waimea Town Meeting

Waimea community leaders hope to address questions and quash fears about participating in the upcoming US Census.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, the Waimea Community Association’s town meeting will focus on US Census Day, which takes place on April 1. The meeting will address how the census works, what

security measures are in place to prevent fraud or abuse, and where and how to ask questions.

The meeting will be, as usual, in Waimea School Cafeteria and everyone is invited.

Every decade, the federal government completes a census nationwide to get a snapshot of the country’s population as well as the makeup of those populations, from ages and races to how many people own their home.

“Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the US House of Representatives and how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed annually for critical public services like hospitals, schools, roads, bridges and emergency response,”officials with the US Department of Commerce and the Census Bureau say.

Samuel Resendez and Ian Bentley will be presenting on behalf of the US Census at Thursday’s meeting. There will be time for questions and also information about census employment opportunities.

Everyone is welcome to Waimea Town Meetings. There is no charge but membership is urged to support ongoing association activities.

As always, Waimea County Councilman Tim Richards will provide an update on County business and also his work responding to the Young Bros.’ PUC request to increase shipping rates for inter-island cargo.

Also presenting will be Waimea Community Policing Officer Kelena Ho‘okano with a community safety update, Katherine Brooks and Katherine Cross for North Hawai‘i Hospice about their Laulima luncheon and tea and volunteer recruitment, and Justina Wood about coming events hosted by Paniolo Preservation Society.

Spotlighted nonprofit for February will be the Mala‘ai: The Culinary Garden of Waimea Middle School, which this week is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Garden Leader and founder, Amanda Rieux, will talk about the school-community partnership that has provided an outdoor living classroom with lessons integrated with core curriculum and health, wellness and also cultural experiences for literally thousands of Waimea students and families.

Mala‘ai has helped lead the now-statewide school garden movement, which today includes over 100 school gardens. As with all spotlighted nonprofits at Waimea Town Meetings, attendees will be invited to make a tax deductible birthday donation.

For more info, go to www.WaimeaTown.org or www.Facebook.com/WaimeaCommunityAssociation.