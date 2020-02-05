Kohala Middle School Receives Funds for Covered Play Court

Rainy weather will never ruin recess again for students at Kohala Middle School.

State Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds totaling $3.6 million were released by Gov. David Ige, Tuesday, to finance design and construction for a covered play court at the Kapa‘au school.

Rep. David A. Tarnas (North Kona, South Kohala, North Kohala), said this project is a priority for the school community, and he is working with the State Department of Education (DOE) to continue moving the project forward.

“A covered play court will provide many benefits to the Kohala Middle School community,” said Tarnas. “This facility will allow the Middle School students to play outside in all weather, especially Kohala’s rainy days.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tarnas added the new playground will provide the school with a flexible space for creative projects, school gatherings, and celebrations. Because Kohala Middle School currently has no on-campus space that can hold all its students at once, this project has been a top priority for the school.

Tarnas is working with the DOE to ensure the project moves forward and meets the deadlines to use CIP funding.

Kohala Middle School Principal Alan Brown said the project is a top priority for the school.

“Thank you to all who have worked so hard to make this dream come true,” said Principal Brown. “It will be so nice to have a place where the whole student body can sit in one place and it will provide a dry space for PE classes in all weather.”