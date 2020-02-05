High Wind Watch for Big Island Summits Until Sunday

High Wind Watch for Big Island Summits Until SundayFebruary 5, 2020, 1:30 PM HST (Updated February 5, 2020, 1:30 PM)
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
What: West winds 45 to 75 mph with localized gusts over 90 mph possible.
Where: Big Island Summits.
When: From Thursday morning through late Saturday night.
Impacts: Travel to the summits could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Additional Details: A high wind watch for the summits means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 56 mph or gusts of 66 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Take precautions now to protect property. Tie down loose objects or move them to a sheltered location.