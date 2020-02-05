High Wind Watch for Big Island Summits Until Sunday

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

What: West winds 45 to 75 mph with localized gusts over 90 mph possible.

Where: Big Island Summits.

When: From Thursday morning through late Saturday night.

Impacts: Travel to the summits could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Additional Details: A high wind watch for the summits means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 56 mph or gusts of 66 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take precautions now to protect property. Tie down loose objects or move them to a sheltered location.