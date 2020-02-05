February 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 71. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.