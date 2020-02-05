February 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 05, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 5, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 5, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 71. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov