Beach Cleanup Scheduled for West Hawai‘i

By Tiffany DeMasters
February 5, 2020, 2:45 PM HST (Updated February 5, 2020, 2:52 PM)
The county and local nonprofit groups are looking for volunteers to help clean up West Hawai‘i beaches.

A beach cleanup is scheduled on March 7, 2020, that extends from Miloli‘i to Hapuna Beach. The Big Island Wave Riders Against Drugs, Betty Kanuha and the county are sponsoring the event.

The cleanup will start at 8 a.m. with a meeting point at Old Kona Airport, at the last pavilion on the left. All trash collected will be picked up at Hapuna’s south pavilion.

“With a little help from everyone, we can make a huge difference,” said Jeffry C. Fear, president of BIWRAD. “Our beaches and parks have been neglected and we want to create a better environment for future generations.”

The group is looking for donations of prizes to be raffled off at the end of the day mahalo party for all participants. They are also looking for monetary donations to provide lunch, t-shirts and supplies that would be useful in the cleanup.

All donations are tax deductible and a tax write off number is available under the nonprofit Betty C. Kanuha Foundation.

For more information, call Jeff Fear at 808-896-6966.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
