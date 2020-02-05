Beach Cleanup Scheduled for West Hawai‘i

The county and local nonprofit groups are looking for volunteers to help clean up West Hawai‘i beaches.

A beach cleanup is scheduled on March 7, 2020, that extends from Miloli‘i to Hapuna Beach. The Big Island Wave Riders Against Drugs, Betty Kanuha and the county are sponsoring the event.

The cleanup will start at 8 a.m. with a meeting point at Old Kona Airport, at the last pavilion on the left. All trash collected will be picked up at Hapuna’s south pavilion.

“With a little help from everyone, we can make a huge difference,” said Jeffry C. Fear, president of BIWRAD. “Our beaches and parks have been neglected and we want to create a better environment for future generations.”

The group is looking for donations of prizes to be raffled off at the end of the day mahalo party for all participants. They are also looking for monetary donations to provide lunch, t-shirts and supplies that would be useful in the cleanup.

All donations are tax deductible and a tax write off number is available under the nonprofit Betty C. Kanuha Foundation.

For more information, call Jeff Fear at 808-896-6966.