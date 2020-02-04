HPD Arrests 15 For DUI on Big Island

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, 2020. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 103 DUI arrests compared with 80 during the same period last year, an increase of 28.8%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 1 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 4 33 Puna 3 15 Ka’u 1 3 Kona 6 42 South Kohala 1 9 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 15 103

There have been 91 major accidents so far this year compared with 87 during the same period last year, an increase of 4.6%.

To date, there have been three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities compared with two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 50% for fatal crashes and 50% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.