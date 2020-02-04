Hazardous Winds Possible at Big Island Summits This Week

8:28 AM HST Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HAZARDOUS WINDS POSSIBLE AT THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS LATER THIS WEEK

A prolonged period of very strong winds is becoming more likely for the Big Island Summits beginning around Thursday night and continuing into early next week. Wind speeds in excess of 55 mph are possible, along with potential damage to unsecured objects and dangerous driving conditions.

The precise details on the timing and actual wind speeds are still uncertain, but high wind watches or warnings will likely be needed for the Big Island summits later this week.