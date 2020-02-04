February 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 04, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 4, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 4, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov