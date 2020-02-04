February 04, 2020 Surf Forecast

February 04, 2020 Surf ForecastFebruary 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more E and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.
