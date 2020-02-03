Quality of Life Arrest Projects in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island Police arrested Ronnell Derosa, a 40-year-old male of Hilo, for open lewdness after he was observed urinating on Wainuenue Avenue by the sidewalk area.

The arrest is part of projects police say are continuing in the downtown area of Hilo, specifically targeting areas of concerns raised by the community. The projects address locations such as downtown HIlo, Hilo Bay Front, several of the county and state parks, Hilo Bay Front Soccer Field, Carvalho Park and the Hilo Bay Front Canoe Landing.

Working in tandem with the Department of Land and Natural Resources, officers issued eight citations for offenses that include violation of park hours, traffic-related offenses with vehicles parked in the vicinity, and one offender cited for a drug offense by DOCARE officers.

HPD said the public can expect more such projects in the future.