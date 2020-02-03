Police Say Tip Led to Capture of Suspect

Hawaii Island Police have credited a tip from the public in the arrest of a suspect wanted on several charges.

HPD has arrested and charged 27-year-old Michael JH Alameda, of Hilo, for habitual property crimes, discharge of sureties and a warrant for contempt of court.

“The tips are what ignited the capture,” said Hilo Patrol Sergeant Lorenzo Artienda. “We were receiving tips throughout the day of various sightings. It was really appreciated.”

Originally police received a complaint that Alameda was missing, prompting an investigation into the reported incident. After posting about the missing man in Nixle, police began receiving numerous tips from the public of Alameda sightings in areas of Hilo.

One such tip resulted in a check of Kukuau Street, where police spotted Alameda. He began running and was later captured about a block away from the sighting.

Police want to remind the public to stay informed with such informational portals like Nixle, as it is used as a means of effectively getting disseminating relevant news quickly to the public.

The department is also exploring other means of mass communication with the public.