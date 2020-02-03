Police Arrest Kona Man on Theft, Forgery Charges

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Kailua-Kona man stemming from a theft of mail incident.

On Friday, Jan. 31, detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section and members of Area II Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a residence in Kailua-Kona. Peter Milone was arrested at the residence, and detectives continued their investigation.

A subsequent search warrant on Milone’s vehicle was drafted and yielded additional evidence in the investigation.

Milone was charged with nine counts for forgery, two counts of theft, one count each of promoting a dangerous drug, attempted theft, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and ownership possession prohibited. He is being held in lieu of $81,000 bail pending an initial court appearance.