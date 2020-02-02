Small Craft AdvisoryFebruary 2, 2020, 11:30 AM HST (Updated February 2, 2020, 10:50 AM)
‹
›×
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY
What: Northeast to east winds up to 25 knots, and seas up to 11 feet.
Where: Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.