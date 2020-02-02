Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY

What: Northeast to east winds up to 25 knots, and seas up to 11 feet.

Where: Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.