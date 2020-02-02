HPD Seeks Missing Man With Outstanding Warrant

Hawaii Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing man who is also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Michael John Heneli Alameda has been missing since Jan. 27, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a goatee. He was last seen walking on foot in the Kukuau area of Hilo sometime during the afternoon of Jan. 27.

Police ask anyone who may have seen him or have information on his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Shane Hanley of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 808-935-3311. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.