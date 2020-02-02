Fire Training Exercises Set for KOA

Fire training exercises are scheduled across the week at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole, according to a release from state Department of Transportation.

Hawai‘i District Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) units will begin drills Monday, Feb. 3 through Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. There will be two training fires daily at approximately 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The ARFF section will be testing its response protocol to a live emergency scenario involving burning fuel. HDOT informs the public that the exercise will produce smoke in the area. This is just a drill and not a real-life emergency.

The exercise is an annual requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration for the recertification of fire and rescue personnel.

Flight operations will continue as normal during the exercise with no impact to arriving or departing flights.