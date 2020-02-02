DOT Seeks Help Getting Kids Safely to School

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is seeking applications to plan, develop, implement and evaluate eligible Safe Routes to School (SRTS) non-infrastructure projects.

SRTS is an international effort to increase safety and promote walking and bicycling to/from school. The federally funded SRTS program was established by Section 1404 of the Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity Act: A Legacy for Users (SAFETEA-LU), signed into law in 2005.

This is HDOT’s sixth call for applications to award SRTS federal funds obtained under SAFETEA-LU.

Eligible recipients of SAFETEA-LU Section 1404 funds to be used for SRTS projects are limited to state, local and regional government agencies including schools and school districts, as well as nonprofit organizations. Applications will be accepted only from these entities. Recipients of SRTS federal funds will be responsible for all aspects of project implementation, as HDOT’s role is in an oversight capacity only.

Eligible SRTS projects and activities shall directly support increased safety and convenience for students in grades K-8 to walk and/or bicycle to/from school. In addition, all projects that use SRTS federal funds shall comply with applicable federal, state and local provisions.

A call for applications is available online.

Applications must be received by April 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the following address:

Department of Transportation, Highways Division

Traffic Branch

601 Kamokila Boulevard, Rm 602

Kapolei, Hawaii 96707

Attention: Tara Lucas

For more information on the SRTS federal program in Hawai‘i, go online.