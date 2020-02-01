USDA Summer Food Service Program Seeks Sponsors

The US Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program is seeking sponsor organizations to help feed kids this summer.

The USDA is seeking sponsors on all islands to help provide free meals for children in low-income communities during the school break. The SFSP provides nutritious meals that help children to learn, play and grow during those months when many schools are not in session.

Schools, public agencies, churches and private nonprofit organizations may apply to be SFSP sponsors. Sponsoring organizations receive reimbursements for serving healthy meals and snacks at approved sites to children and teenagers, 18 years and younger. Sponsors are encouraged to provide educational or recreational activities.

“Summer food service programs are needed for children who rely on school meals as their primary source of daily intake,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “Well-balanced and nutritious meals have positive effects on students’ academic performance and provide fuel for physical activities and growth.”

In 2019, 72,692 SFSP lunches were served across 98 locations throughout the state. Locations varied from nonprofit organizations, preschools, churches, parks and housing facilities. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education also served 133,895 lunches at 76 school locations on Hawaiʻi island, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi and Maui through its Seamless Summer Option program.

The Hawaiʻi Child Nutrition Programs (HCNP) will conduct workshops for new and returning sponsors on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu from Mar. 23 to Apr. 3. Personnel responsible for administering the SFSP will be required to attend.

For more information about SFSP, contact Daniel Sutcharitkul at the Hawaiʻi Child Nutrition Programs at 808-587-3600. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.