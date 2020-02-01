Have Fun, Stay Safe the Super Bowl Weekend

Super Bowl LIV with San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs is a mere 24 hours away and the Hawai‘i Police Department is encouraging people to make their own game plan that prevents drunk driving.

Drunk driving kills. In 2019, there were 25 fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, and impairment was a factor in 12 of them. Drinking most often is a common occurrence at Super Bowl parties. For those who do decide to take in libations, police suggest ways to stay avoid being another statistic.

Know the Rules: It’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. When it comes to drinking and driving, law enforcement doesn’t throw a yellow flag; they throw the book at you. You’ll get pulled over, arrested, and prosecuted. Your wallet takes a big hit, too: the average DUI court case costs approximately $10,000.

Play It Safe: Defenses win championships; your best defense is to plan a safe ride. Have a sober friend or family member drive you home. Call a cab, ride a bus, or contact a rideshare program. Just be a winner and choose a safe ride and take it to the house.

Be a Party MVP: Volunteer to be a designated driver. Let your team know that you’ll be there for them when the party’s over with a safe, sober ride home.

If You’ve Been Drinking, You’re Benched: There’s no place on the road for anyone who has been drinking. If someone tries to drive after drinking, tell them to ride the bench until you help them find a sober ride home. If you’re hosting the party, you’re the head coach. Make the right call: take their keys before they drink and drive.

We’re all on the same team when it comes to preventing drunk driving. And, however you or your guests travel on Super Bowl Sunday, always buckle up. Your seat belt is your best defense in any vehicle crash.