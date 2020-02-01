February Flight Plans at VNP Announced

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces the following upcoming flight plans for February 2020:

February 3, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., to fly transects above the Kahuku Unit in Ka‘ū between 1,800-ft. and 5,000-ft. elevation to monitor Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death and take aerial imagery of cultural landscape structures.

February 4 and 5, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., for petrel monitoring on Mauna Loa to and from 5,500- ft. to 9,000-ft. elevation.

February 4, 5, and 19, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., for fence equipment and material transport to the Kahuku – Ka‘ū Forest Reserve boundary between 5,000- and 5,500-ft. elevation.

February 18 and 20, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., to haul camp gear to and from the university Volcano Research Station and ‘Ōla‘a-Koa Unit for ungulate monitoring and control between 3,500- and 4,000-ft. elevation.

February 18, between 8 a.m. and noon, to survey and control invasive Guinea grass along Keauhou trail, from the coast to 2,000-ft. elevation.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.