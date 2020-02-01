February 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 01, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 1, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 1, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. West wind around 6 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, then frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 40. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, then frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 74. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind around 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov