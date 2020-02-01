February 01, 2020 Surf Forecast

February 01, 2020 Surf ForecastFebruary 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Semi choppy for the afternoon.
