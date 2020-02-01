February 01, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Semi choppy for the afternoon.