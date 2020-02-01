Big Island Road Closures, Feb. 1 to Feb. 7

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 10 and 16, Hale Pule Loop to North Kopua Road, on Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

SPONSORED VIDEO

KA‘Ū: The Ninole and Hilea Stream Bridges on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) are closed for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through the adjacent temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 49 and 54, Ka‘ala‘ala Street Bridge to Kanenelu Bridge, on Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SOUTH KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 96 and 101, Kapakakapa Place to Ho‘okena Beach Road, on Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190)

NORTH KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 20 and 24, between Puulani Drive and the scenic lookout, on Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

WAIMEA: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 14 and 16, Saddle Road Rte. 190 East Exit to Elevation Sign 2500 FT/762 M, on Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

NORTH HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 23 and 27, Moanalulu Bridge to Jardine Road, on Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, East Paauilo Bridge to Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Halaula-Maulili Road, on Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of waterlines. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).