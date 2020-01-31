Small Craft AdvisoryJanuary 31, 2020, 5:02 PM HST (Updated January 31, 2020, 5:02 PM)
‹
›×
3:28 PM HST Friday, Jan. 31, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY
What: A subsiding north to northwest swell and locally breezy trade winds. Seas 6 to 11 feet. Winds 15 to 25 knots.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.