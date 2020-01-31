3:28 PM HST Friday, Jan. 31, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY

What: A subsiding north to northwest swell and locally breezy trade winds. Seas 6 to 11 feet. Winds 15 to 25 knots.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big

Island Southeast Waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.