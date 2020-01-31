HPD Reports 7 Officers Fired or Suspended in 2019

Seven Hawai‘i County police officers were either fired or suspended from duty, according to the department’s 2019 legislative annual misconduct report.

Four officers were discharged and three were suspended, according to the report. The report also includes three suspension cases from 2018.

Of those fired, one officer was discharged due to a domestic dispute with spouse. Another officer was let go after making “unwanted physical contact with a female juvenile.” Two other officers were fired for bringing disrepute to themselves and the police department.

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said disrepute are things that make the department look bad.

“Nothing surprised me,” Wagner said of the charges reported.

The longest suspension was 21 days for mistreatment of a person in police custody.

Three of the 2019 cases were referred to the county prosecutor’s office. One of the 2018 cases was also referred to the prosecutor’s office.