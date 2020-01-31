HPD Reports 7 Officers Fired or Suspended in 2019

By Tiffany DeMasters
January 31, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 30, 2020, 8:36 PM)
Seven Hawai‘i County police officers were either fired or suspended from duty, according to the department’s 2019 legislative annual misconduct report.

Four officers were discharged and three were suspended, according to the report. The report also includes three suspension cases from 2018.

Of those fired, one officer was discharged due to a domestic dispute with spouse. Another officer was let go after making “unwanted physical contact with a female juvenile.” Two other officers were fired for bringing disrepute to themselves and the police department.

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said disrepute are things that make the department look bad.

“Nothing surprised me,” Wagner said of the charges reported.

The longest suspension was 21 days for mistreatment of a person in police custody.

Three of the 2019 cases were referred to the county prosecutor’s office. One of the 2018 cases was also referred to the prosecutor’s office.

 

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
