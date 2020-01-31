DWS Announces Flow Test in North Kona

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Pāwai Place

between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

The affected area includes customers along Pāwai Place and between Alapa Street and Kuakini Highway and Loloku Street to Palani Road including all side roads and lanes. Those customers may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Darren Okimoto, district supervisor at 808-322-0600.