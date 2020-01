A brush fire in Ō‘ōkala briefly shut down the roadway in both directions this afternoon.

Hawai‘i County Police Department put out a text alert at 12:39 p.m. that indicates Highway 19 near mile marker 31-32 are closed. Another alert put out at 12:57 p.m. indicated the roadway had reopened.

Motorists are advised to be cautious of equipment and personnel who are still working in the area.