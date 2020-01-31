AARP Foundation Offers Assistance in Tax Preparation

Beginning Feb. 1 and continuing through April 15, the AARP Foundation is providing free in-person tax assistance and preparation in Hawai‘i through its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer run free tax preparation service.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide started in 1968 with just four volunteers working at one site. Today, nearly 35,000 volunteers serve low- to moderate-income taxpayers at 5,000 locations in neighborhood libraries, malls, banks, community centers and senior centers nationwide. There’s no fee, and AARP membership is not required.

“Tax Aide is a valuable and free service that helps thousands of people in Hawai‘i,” said Keali`i Lopez, state director of AARP Hawai‘i. There are 17 sites on Oahu and 16 on the Neighbor Islands. “Our volunteers and tax software can help taxpayers get the return they are entitled to.”

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they know about and understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. In 2019, the program’s volunteers helped 2.5 million people navigate complicated tax codes, ensure proper credits and deductions, and file their federal and state tax returns.

Last year in Hawai‘i, 214 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped people file 15,648 federal and state tax returns. Tax refunds totaled nearly $4.8 million, including $786,718 in Earned Income Tax Credits.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites are located in several areas on the Big Island:

Yano Hall in Captain Cook

82-6156 Māmalahoa Highway

Wed 9 a.m. to noon

Walk-in; Open Feb. 5 to April 8

A & D Resource Center in Hilo

1055 Kino‘ole Street

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Appointment Required

Staff: 808-961-8777

Open Feb. 4 to April 14; Closed March 26

Catholic Charities in Kona

(ABOVE COSTCO)

73-5618 Maiau Street, Ste B201

Tuesday: noon-4p.m.

Appointments: 808-498-7309

Walk-in after 2 p.m.

Open Feb. 4 to April 7; Closed March 3

Hale Halawai Community Center

75-5760 Ali‘i Drive

Thursday 8 a.m.-noon

Walk-in only

Open Feb. 6 to April 9

For more information about what documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).