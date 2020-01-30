Weed Pull Scheduled for Maunakea

The Office of Maunakea Management (OMKM) will host 2020’s first Mālama Maunakea Volunteer Invasive Species Weed Pull on Feb. 8 and is looking for community volunteers to help.

The Mālama Maunakea Volunteer Weed Pulls are part of the Office of Maunakea Management’s ongoing Mālama Maunakea efforts to protect the resources on the mountain by helping to control fireweed (Senecio madagascariensis) and other invasive plant species around Maunakea’s 9,000 feet in elevation. Eradicating invasive species and weeds helps to reduce habitat for invasive ants, prevent unwanted invasive species from being transported to the upper elevation areas of Maunakea, and prepares the surrounding area for future native plant restoration projects.

The Mālama Maunakea weed pull project starts at 9 a.m. and wraps up about 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the gravel parking lot below the Visitors Information Station located at about the 9,000 feet in elevation. The weed pull will focus on the area near Halep?haku and the Visitor Information Station. OMKM will provide gloves and tools, light snacks and drinking water. About 11:30 a.m., interested volunteers will embark on a short interpretive walk ending this fulfilling morning of stewardship on the mountain.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring water, sunglasses, sunscreen, sun protection, light rain gear, warm clothing, hiking boots or good walking shoes. A long-sleeve shirt, long pants, sun-hat, and layers to protect from wind or wet and cool weather are recommended. Families are welcome.

Transportation to and from Hilo will be provided on a limited basis. Community members needing transportation from Hilo are asked to pre-register by emailing their request to [email protected]

The Office of Maunakea Management’s Mālama Maunakea campaign connects community volunteers to help in resource management and stewardship of the Mauna Kea Science Reserve and mid-level support facilities at Halepōhaku. Since its launch in 2012, OMKM’s Mālama Maunakea campaign has organized 57 separate weed pulls with nearly 1,500 community volunteers, over 10,000 volunteer hours, over 2,300 garbage bags of weeds pulled. OMKM has also planted more than 300 native plants near Halepōhaku.