Local Dive Shop to Host Upcoming Kona-Kohala Chamber Event

Local Dive Shop to Host Upcoming Kona-Kohala Chamber EventJanuary 30, 2020, 9:15 AM HST (Updated January 30, 2020, 9:15 AM)
Meet, greet and connect to West Hawaiʻi’s business community at the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce (KKCC) AfterHours event hosted by Jack’s Diving Locker on Feb. 19 from 5-7 p.m.
Jack’s Diving Locker is the largest scuba diving and snorkel education and retail facility on the island of Hawai‘i. They strive for perfection in sharing Hawai‘i’s underwater world, with a focus on friendship, a spirit of adventure, and a commitment to safety, the environment and community. This AfterHours will be held at their Honokohau Harbor location at 74-381 Kealakehe Parkway in Kailua-Kona.
Open to Chamber members and the public, this monthly networking opportunity is designed to expand business reach and build professional relationships in the local community. The entry fee is $15 for KKCC members, $30 for general admission or $15 for first-time attendees. Register at kona-kohala.com. For more information contact KKCC at 808-329-1758 or [email protected]
The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit member organization with nearly 500 member businesses representing a variety of industries located on the West Side of the island of Hawaiʻi. The organization exists to provide leadership and advocacy for a successful business environment in West Hawaiʻi. Find more information at www.kona-kohala.com or call 808-329-1758.