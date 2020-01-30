January 30, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 30, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 30, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 30, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph.
