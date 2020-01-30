January 30, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph.