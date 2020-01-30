Hilo Man Arrested With Over 2 Pounds of Meth, Firearm

A Hilo man has been charged with several offenses connected to an incident in Hilo on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Hawaiʻ Island Police have arrested and charged a 43-year-old Cory George Young with an array of drug and firearms offenses.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the night in question, South Hilo Patrol officers observed a white Nissan sedan stopped in the left-turn lane on Kanoelehua Avenue toward the entrance to the airport. The vehicle was running, though not moving. Officers approached the vehicle to investigate and observed the driver to be slumped over, appearing to be asleep. Officers woke the driver (Young) up, and he could not provide valid insurance or reregistration for the vehicle. It was confirmed that he had a revoked driver’s license.

Officers had Young exit the vehicle and observed the handle of a firearm protruding from under the driver’s seat, according to a police report.

Young was placed under arrest and transported to the South Hilo Police station. The vehicle was recovered as evidence and towed to the South Hilo Police station.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. The search of the vehicle yielded a loaded 22-caliber handgun, just over 2.17 pounds of methamphetamine, 21.4 grams of dried processed marijuana and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

After conferring with prosecutors, Young was charged with place to keep pistol/revolver, firearm on highway, two counts of ownership prohibited, possession of a firearm with intent to facilitate drugs, promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, attempted promotion of a dangerous drug in the first-degree, place to keep ammunition, promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree and driving without a valid driver’s license. His total bail was set at 254,000.

In addition to the charges stemming from this incident, Young was also arrested and charged on a no-bail parole violation warrant.

Young remained in custody pending his initial court appearance, which was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27 in South Hilo District Court.