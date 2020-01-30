Couple Arrested After Police Sweep Bay Front Area Parks

Hawai‘i County Police arrest a couple reportedly found with drugs during a park sweep in the downtown Hilo area.

The park sweep along Bay Front by the Canoe Landing area was conducted on Jan. 28. The arrests come almost two weeks after canoe club leaders voiced concerns to the Hawai‘i County Police Commission of growing drug and vandalism activity near the canoe halau.

The sweep on Tuesday was conducted to directly address this growing concern of criminal activity and loitering in the park areas. During their investigation, on Bay Front Highway, police found a vehicle parked with illegal motor vehicle stickers and stopped to investigate. They came into contact with Kole Race-Joaquin, 37, of Honoka‘a, and Cheryse Levita, 26, of Pa‘auilo, who both had outstanding warrants.

While arresting the couple, police found drugs and associated drug paraphernalia within the vehicle. A search warrant for the car was obtained. During the search, police recovered 10 grams of methamphetamine, Ziploc packets used for storing methamphetamine, and a glass smoking pipe used for consuming methamphetamine.

Race-Joaquin was charged with drug paraphernalia and he was being held on the warrants. Bail was set at $25,000 for the drug offenses.

Police also arrested Levita for the drug offenses and unsworn falsification, after she provided false information related to her identification to police and was processed under a false name.

A Police Fingerprint Technician examined her prints and was able to properly identify her as Cheryse Levita. She was released pending investigation, and is being held on the warrants issued by the court.

Also during the sweep, police were informed of a make-shift camping area near some banyan trees at Hilo Bayfront Soccer Field. Police found rubbish and debris left around the trees, which was cleaned up by county personnel.

Police will continue to conduct patrols and enforce laws at Hilo Bay Front by the Canoe Landing and in the various county parks in the downtown Hilo area, working with the community on complaints.

The public is encouraged to call the Police and report crimes and criminal activity in the area.