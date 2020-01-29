Puna Man Faces Attempted Murder After Alleged Assault of Girlfriend

A Puna man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly assaulting is girlfriend last week.

Travise Ezra Burnett, 44, has also been accused of kidnapping, assault and terroristic threatening. He was taken into custody on Jan. 27 where his bail was set at $380,000.

Charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 25 at a residence on Plumeria Drive in the Ainaloa Subdivision. Hawaii County Police were called to the scene at approximately 9:49 p.m. on a report of a physical domestic between a man and an injured woman.

When officers arrived, they came into contacted with a 22-year-old woman who had multiple injuries to her face and head. Police say the woman told officers on scene she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, who was later identified as Burnett.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries and was initially listed as being in an ‘urgent’ condition,” police say.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section learned the victim also suffered multiple skull fractures after being struck on her head with a tool.

On Jan. 27, detectives executed a search warrant at the residence on Plumeria Drive and were able to take Burnett into custody where he was held in the police cellblock while detectives continued the investigation.

Burnett was officially charged on Jan. 28 with second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony abuse of a family household member, and first-degree terroristic threatening.

During his initial court appearance this afternoon, Burnett was denied bail and a preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 30.