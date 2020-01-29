January 29, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 29, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 29, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

