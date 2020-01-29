Gov Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Slain Honolulu Officers

As a mark of respect for the late Honolulu Police Officer Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard on Jan. 30, 2020 — the day of Enriquez’s memorial service.

Flags shall be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Enriquez was a seven-year veteran assigned to the Waikīkī district. She was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 19, 2020.

Officer Kaulike Kalama was also killed. Gov. Ige will order flags to fly at half-staff on the day of Officer Kalama’s memorial service, which has not yet been confirmed.