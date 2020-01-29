Earthquake Shakes Puna District

A minor earthquake shook the Puna District this afternoon.

Preliminary data indicates that a magnitude 3.7 hit the vicinity of Kalapana at approximately 12:23 p.m. The quake was not large enough to cause a tsunami.

As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency advises residents that felt the earthquake strongly in their area should take precautionary checks for any damages; especially to utility connections of gas, water and electricity.